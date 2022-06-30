DOJ opens investigation into NYPD division's handling of sexual assault cases

The Justice Department opened an investigation into the New York Police Department's Special Victims Division on Thursday over its handling of sexual assault cases.

Driving the news: The department said that it received information alleging the division has, over the course of more than a decade, failed to conduct basic investigative steps and shamed and abused survivors, "re-traumatizing them during investigations," according to a press release.

The probe is focused on whether the division engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing, according to the press release.

Prior to the announcement, the Justice Department notified New York Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and NYC corporation counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix. All have said they will cooperate with the investigation, the release stated.

What they're saying: "Victims of sex crimes deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that the NYPD affords to other categories of crime,” said Damian Williams, a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in the release. “Likewise, relentless and effective pursuit of perpetrators of sexual violence, unburdened by gender stereotypes or differential treatment, is essential to public safety."