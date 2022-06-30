Clarence Thomas suggests COVID vaccines are made with "aborted children"

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested Thursday in a dissenting opinion that coronavirus vaccines were developed using "aborted children."

Driving the news: Thomas dissented to the Supreme Court's refusal to hear a case challenging New York's vaccine mandate based on religion.

"They object on religious grounds to all available COVID–19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children," Thomas wrote in his dissent, referring to the plaintiffs that brought the lawsuit.

Reality check: No coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. contains the cells of aborted fetuses.