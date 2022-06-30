Biden says he won't ask Saudi Arabia to produce more oil during visit

President Biden said Thursday he would not lobby Saudi leaders to produce more oil during a planned visit to the country next month.

Driving the news: "No I’m not going to ask," Biden said in response to a question from a reporter at a press conference in Spain Thursday. "I've indicated to them that I thought they should be increasing oil production generically, not to the Saudis, particularly."

The big picture: Record-high gas prices have hit Americans hard this spring and summer, and the Biden administration has been scrambling to address the issue.

Biden has tapped the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, called on Congress to temporarily suspend the national gas tax and pressed the oil industry to boost production, even as its running near maximum capacity.But short-term relief for people at the pump remains elusive

What's next: Biden’s visit to the Middle East is scheduled for July 13 to 16.

