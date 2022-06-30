Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he won't ask Saudi Arabia to produce more oil during visit

Mark Robinson
President Biden addresses a press conference on the second and final day of the NATO 2022 Summit in Madrid on Thursday. Photo: EUROPA PRESS/E. Parra./POOL via Getty Images

President Biden said Thursday he would not lobby Saudi leaders to produce more oil during a planned visit to the country next month.

Driving the news: "No I’m not going to ask," Biden said in response to a question from a reporter at a press conference in Spain Thursday. "I've indicated to them that I thought they should be increasing oil production generically, not to the Saudis, particularly."

The big picture: Record-high gas prices have hit Americans hard this spring and summer, and the Biden administration has been scrambling to address the issue.

What's next: Biden’s visit to the Middle East is scheduled for July 13 to 16.

