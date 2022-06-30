Biden administration orders $3.2 billion in new COVID shots

The Biden administration dipped into its dwindling reserves for COVID-19 countermeasures on Wednesday, directing $3.2 billion to Pfizer-BioNTech for 105 million doses of vaccine that could be ready if the virus surges this fall.

The big picture: The vaccines could include updated shots for Omicron and would remain free to eligible U.S. residents.

Catch up: With a request for more COVID-19 funding gridlocked in Congress, the Biden administration has been pulling money from testing and other preparedness programs to ensure treatments remain available this fall.