Rep. Sean Casten beats fellow House Democrat Marie Newman in Illinois primary

Rep. Sean Casten has won a contentious Democratic primary against fellow House Rep. Marie Newman, per AP.

Why it matters: After Illinois lost a congressional seat, the two incumbent Democrats ran against each other. While both are progressive and share many of the same stances on guns and climate, Casten has been seen as a more moderate candidate with a better chance to win this formerly-Republican held district.

Between the lines: Newman previously represented the 3rd district until much of it was carved into the 6th.

The 6th includes parts of the Chicago suburbs, like Downers Grove, but was remapped to take over parts of the 3rd in Southwestern Cook County.

Carving Newman's 3rd district seemed to telegraph disrespect from Democratic party leaders in charge of the new map.

Of note: The race was extremely acrimonious.

Newman faced allegations that she'd bribed a potential primary challenger with a job offer and is under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics, though Newman has denied any wrongdoing.

Newman came to Congress after beating one of the last anti-abortion Democrats, Rep. Dan Lipinski, in a primary challenge. In light of the Roe v. Wade decision, she had continued to highlight her record on abortion rights, though Casten has also been supportive of abortion rights.