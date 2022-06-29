7 mins ago - Economy & Business
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges
R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison over a scheme to lure young fans into systematic sexual abuse, AP reports.
Driving the news: The 55-year-old singer-songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the sentence Wednesday after hearing from several survivors, per AP.
- Multiple victims came forward during the sentencing. Kelly was denied any wrongdoing, per AP. He did not testify during the trial.
The big picture: The sentence marks the end of a massive downfall for Kelly, who went from a popular '90s R&B star to a disgraced artist.
Allegations that Kelly abused young girls began in the '90s. In 1997, a woman sued Kelly for alleged sexual battery and sexual harassment when she was a minor, AP reports.
- He later faced criminal child pornography charges connected to a different girl in Chicago, AP reports. He was acquitted in 2008.
- Multiple witnesses accused Kelly of "[making the girls] have sex with him and his other 'girlfriends' whenever he wanted, often filming the encounters and directing their every move," beginning in the 1990s onward, per Buzzfeed News.
