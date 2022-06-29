1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Pelosi receives Communion at Vatican despite support for abortion rights
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), on a visit to the Vatican on Wednesday, received Communion during a mass presided over by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica despite her support for abortion rights, AP reported.
Driving the news: Pelosi, an avowed Catholic, has long been a vocal proponent of abortion rights. In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, Pelosi slammed the ruling in a statement, calling it "cruel" and "heart-wrenching."
- Earlier this week, Pelosi signaled that she was preparing votes on a number of bills protecting abortion as well as codifying landmark Supreme Court decisions in response to the ruling.
The big picture: Pelosi's support for abortion rights has caused her to run afoul of some Catholic officials in the past.
- In May, Pelosi's local archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, announced that Pelosi would be barred from receiving Communion until she ends her support for abortion.
- Pelosi later criticized the decision, saying it was inconsistent with the church's lack of refusal to deny Communion over other beliefs.
State of play: Pelosi met with Pope Francis ahead of the mass service and received a blessing, AP reported.
- While Francis presided over the service, he rarely distributes Communion himself. Pelosi received the sacrament from one of several priests who was distributing it, per AP.