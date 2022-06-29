NFL hosts inaugural camp in Africa

The NFL hosted 49 athletes last week in Ghana at its inaugural Africa Camp, the league's first foray into a continent that represents a major growth opportunity.

Why it matters: Africa has 1.4 billion people but is still a largely untapped resource for the NFL.

Details: NFL Africa Camp featured players aged 16–22 who were hand-picked from regional camps hosted earlier this year. The best of them, most of whom learned football on YouTube, will join the NFL's international pipeline.

Teenagers (16–19) may join the NFL Academy in London, which launched in 2019 to teach and train players with a goal of securing college scholarships.

Older athletes (under 24) may join the International Player Pathway Program, which helps them prepare for an NFL pro day. Eagles OT Jordan Mailata, who last year signed a $64 million contract, was in the inaugural 2017 program.

The backdrop: Last year, former Giants star Osi Umenyiora — born in London to Nigerian parents — launched a program in Nigeria called The Uprise to teach youngsters football and possibly make a career of it. Three have already signed with NFL teams.

The big picture: The NFL is hoping to emulate the NBA's success in Africa, where it has built a youth academy and co-operates a 12-team pro league.

NBA Africa is already valued at nearly $1 billion, and the pipeline has produced gems like Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam, both from Cameroon. 20 players with ties to Africa have been drafted since 2020.

Yes, but: Basketball is a much more global sport than American football, so it could take longer for the NFL to see similar results — if it sees them at all.

Zoom out: The NFL's Africa efforts are part of a larger strategy to expand the league's global presence.