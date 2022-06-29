Cheney calls on ex-White House lawyer to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) again called on former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, one day after damning testimony by a former White House aide tied former President Trump to the attack.

Driving the news: "As we heard yesterday, WH counsel Pat [Cipollone] had significant concerns re. Trump's Jan 6 activities," Cheney wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"It's time for Mr. [Cipollone] to testify on the record. Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony."

State of play: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday that Cipollone warned that Trump and aides could be charged with "every crime imaginable" if Trump joined protesters at the Capitol.

Cipollone on Jan. 6 also told Trump and his top aides before they walked to the Ellipse for his speech: "'Please make sure we don't go up to the Capitol. Keep in touch with me. We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen,'" Hutchinson testified.

The big picture: Cheney also called on Cipollone to testify at a hearing earlier this month, saying: "Our evidence shows that Pat Cipollone and his office tried to do what was right. They tried to stop a number of President Trump's plans for Jan. 6."

"We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipollone personally. He should appear before this committee, and we are working to secure his testimony," Cheney said.

