Goldman Sachs is throwing its weight behind an effort to bolster the beleaguered small business sector, convening a summit that includes a slew of boldface names from the worlds of business, sports, politics and entertainment.

The intrigue: The July 19-20 confab, held at the Gaylord National Resort in the Metropolitan D.C. area, has a guest list that includes over 2,500 constituents of Main Street.

Why it matters: Wall Street gets much of the public’s attention, but Main Street is the backbone of the economy. It accounts for about 44% of economic activity, according to a 2019 estimate from the Small Business Administration.

The road to recovery from COVID-19 has been paved with lots of obstacles for small businesses.

Service sector establishments — walloped by lockdowns, soaring prices and labor/supply shortages — have faulted the SBA for a response they find ineffective.

Via its 10,000 Small Business initiative, Goldman has positioned itself as a mover and shaker in the sector.

The banking giant will call on Congress to reauthorize the SBA and redouble its efforts to provide support for mom-and-pop businesses. Featured speakers, however, aren’t the typical names associated with small biz. The list includes:

Goldman CEO David Solomon

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett

Academy Award winner and self-styled lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema

What they’re saying: “Driving inclusive growth starts with supporting small businesses and providing them with the tools they need to create jobs and power our economy,” Solomon said in a statement.

Thought bubble: Although Wall Street banks are not known for their charity, Goldman’s efforts are bringing much-needed attention to an often overlooked but important slice of the economy.