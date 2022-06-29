Data: Twitter; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Elon Musk celebrated his 100 millionth Twitter follower in uncharacteristic fashion: By not tweeting at all. In fact, he hasn't tweeted in over a week.

Why it matters: Of the elite group of celebrities with over 10 million followers, Musk is the only prolific tweeter. But that has changed of late.

By the numbers: Over the five weeks leading up to June 16, Musk averaged 145 tweets and retweets per week, or about 21 per day. That was the day an open letter appeared signed by SpaceX employees, characterizing Musk's tweets as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment."

Some of the letter's signatories were promptly fired — but Musk's tweeting promptly slowed down, too, and ceased entirely after June 21.

What's next: Musk isn't known for his self-control, so he'll probably be back. But Rupert Murdoch stopped tweeting on his wedding day in 2016, and hasn't tweeted since, so even for moguls going cold turkey is entirely possible.