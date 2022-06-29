Disney renews CEO Bob Chapek's contract for another three years

Disney's board voted unanimously to extend CEO Bob Chapek's contract for three more years despite a tumultuous tenure, the company announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Chapek's contract was set to expire in February of next year, three years after he took the company over from Bob Iger, per CNBC.

"Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses—from parks to streaming—not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength," chair of the board Susan Arnold said in a statement.

The big picture: Disney and Chapek earlier this this year became embroiled in a firestorm over Disney's opposition to a new Florida law barring instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for K–3rd graders.

Chapek was initially criticized for not speaking out about Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

What he's saying: "Leading this great company is the honor of a lifetime, and I am grateful to the Board for their support," Chapek said in a statement.

