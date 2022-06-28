Chris Pratt taps military veterans for "The Terminal List"

Chris Pratt enlisted multiple military veterans to help with producing the new Amazon Studios show "The Terminal List," the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: Pratt portrays a Navy SEAL named James Reece in the new Prime Video series, which is based on a book of the same title by author Jack Carr.

In the series, Reece returns home from a covert operation and begins to question his memories of what happened.

Details: Pratt — who previously portrayed a Navy SEAL in the 2013 film “Zero Dark Thirty" — learned about "The Terminal List" book from his friend Jared Shaw, a real Navy SEAL, per AP.

Pratt loved the book so much he decided to option it for a series with Amazon, AP reports. His team then hired multiple special ops members to act in a combat scene in the first episode.

The show also added former military members for behind-the-scene roles, including those working in props, wardrobe, hair and makeup, and other acting capacities, Pratt told AP.

Zoom in: Military.com reports former Navy SEALs, Air Force veterans and Marine veterans were hired for the series.

Executive producer David DiGilio told Military.com the writers' room had seven military veterans alone, and there were 25 actors with military backgrounds hired for combat scenes.

Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Pratt told the AP the goal for hiring was “to try to honor that community and make this for that community, So they’d watch us and go, ‘Wow. That’s actually very accurate.”’