Supreme Court reinstates Louisiana's Republican-drawn electoral map

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a Republican-drawn congressional map of Louisiana that had been blocked by a judge who found that it violated the Voting Rights Act.

Why it matters: The lower court ruled earlier in June that Louisiana lawmakers had to create a second majority-Black district in the state for its proposed map to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

That ruling came after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) vetoed the proposed map because it did not include a majority-Black district, though the legislature ultimately voted to override Edwards' veto.

The three liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented.

The big picture: The Supreme Court stayed the lower court's ruling pending a decision on a similar case in Alabama that will be considered when its new term starts in October.

In both cases, a lower court ordered the state legislature to redraw maps because there were not enough heavily Black districts to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

