Nintendo keeps its own games secret as it showcases others
June is winding down with mixed vibes about the Nintendo Switch’s remaining 2022 offerings.
Driving the news: Nintendo ran a “Nintendo Direct Mini” today, a showcase that requests tempered expectations right in its name.
- The 26-minute video focused on third-party games, meaning Nintendo is nearing the end of June without fleshing out the rest of its first-party 2022 release schedule.
- It usually announces its big games for the holiday season by mid-June, tied to the E3 show, which didn’t happen this year.
- But many games from its third-party partners stood out today.
Highlights included:
- Harvestella — A mix of farming, socializing and fantasy combat from Square Enix, slated for Sept. 4.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley — An apparent intersection of chill Animal Crossing gameplay and Disney characters, scheduled for an “early access” debut on Sept. 6.
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope — The Ubisoft-made tactical combat crossover sequel announced last year, dated for Oct. 20.
- Persona 5 Royal — The hit PlayStation 4 role-playing game now coming to Switch, Xbox and PC on Oct. 21.
Plus: The showcase revealed two intriguing 2023 games:
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — a surreal-looking game from Simogo, makers of the acclaimed Sayanora Wild Hearts and Device 6.
- Blanc — a hand-drawn, black-and-white game about a cub and fawn making their way through snowy landscapes
What’s next: Surely a big Nintendo announcement is coming at some point.
- Nintendo’s penchant for releasing one or more big games each month from September through December suggests it still has more of its own 2022 creations to reveal.
- Splatoon 3 is locked in for September, but October is open, November’s got a Pokémon and December has nothing … so far.
