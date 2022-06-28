Skip to main content
Nintendo keeps its own games secret as it showcases others

Stephen Totilo
Harvestella. Screenshot: SquareEnix

June is winding down with mixed vibes about the Nintendo Switch’s remaining 2022 offerings.

Driving the news: Nintendo ran a “Nintendo Direct Mini” today, a showcase that requests tempered expectations right in its name.

  • The 26-minute video focused on third-party games, meaning Nintendo is nearing the end of June without fleshing out the rest of its first-party 2022 release schedule.
  • It usually announces its big games for the holiday season by mid-June, tied to the E3 show, which didn’t happen this year.
  • But many games from its third-party partners stood out today.

Highlights included:

  • Harvestella — A mix of farming, socializing and fantasy combat from Square Enix, slated for Sept. 4.
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley — An apparent intersection of chill Animal Crossing gameplay and Disney characters, scheduled for an “early access” debut on Sept. 6.
  • Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope — The Ubisoft-made tactical combat crossover sequel announced last year, dated for Oct. 20.
  • Persona 5 Royal — The hit PlayStation 4 role-playing game now coming to Switch, Xbox and PC on Oct. 21.

Plus: The showcase revealed two intriguing 2023 games:

  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — a surreal-looking game from Simogo, makers of the acclaimed Sayanora Wild Hearts and Device 6.
  • Blanc — a hand-drawn, black-and-white game about a cub and fawn making their way through snowy landscapes

What’s next: Surely a big Nintendo announcement is coming at some point.

  • Nintendo’s penchant for releasing one or more big games each month from September through December suggests it still has more of its own 2022 creations to reveal.
  • Splatoon 3 is locked in for September, but October is open, November’s got a Pokémon and December has nothing … so far.

