Nintendo keeps its own games secret as it showcases others

June is winding down with mixed vibes about the Nintendo Switch’s remaining 2022 offerings.

Driving the news: Nintendo ran a “Nintendo Direct Mini” today, a showcase that requests tempered expectations right in its name.

The 26-minute video focused on third-party games, meaning Nintendo is nearing the end of June without fleshing out the rest of its first-party 2022 release schedule.

It usually announces its big games for the holiday season by mid-June, tied to the E3 show, which didn’t happen this year.

But many games from its third-party partners stood out today.

Highlights included:

Harvestella — A mix of farming, socializing and fantasy combat from Square Enix, slated for Sept. 4.

— A mix of farming, socializing and fantasy combat from Square Enix, slated for Sept. 4. Disney Dreamlight Valley — An apparent intersection of chill Animal Crossing gameplay and Disney characters, scheduled for an “early access” debut on Sept. 6.

— An apparent intersection of chill Animal Crossing gameplay and Disney characters, scheduled for an “early access” debut on Sept. 6. Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope — The Ubisoft-made tactical combat crossover sequel announced last year, dated for Oct. 20.

— The Ubisoft-made tactical combat crossover sequel announced last year, dated for Oct. 20. Persona 5 Royal — The hit PlayStation 4 role-playing game now coming to Switch, Xbox and PC on Oct. 21.

Plus: The showcase revealed two intriguing 2023 games:

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — a surreal-looking game from Simogo, makers of the acclaimed Sayanora Wild Hearts and Device 6.

— a surreal-looking game from Simogo, makers of the acclaimed Sayanora Wild Hearts and Device 6. Blanc — a hand-drawn, black-and-white game about a cub and fawn making their way through snowy landscapes

What’s next: Surely a big Nintendo announcement is coming at some point.

Nintendo’s penchant for releasing one or more big games each month from September through December suggests it still has more of its own 2022 creations to reveal.

Splatoon 3 is locked in for September, but October is open, November’s got a Pokémon and December has nothing … so far.

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.