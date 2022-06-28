Direct ChassisLink buyout is a major shakeup in America's supply chain

A key part of America's supply chain infrastructure will now be owned by a trio of foreign investment firms, as Charlotte-based chassis lessor Direct ChassisLink agreed to be acquired by GIC, Omers Infrastructure and Wren House.

By the numbers: DCLI is the country's largest intermodal chassis provider, with over 151,000 marine and 100,000 domestic chassis in its fleet.

Details: GIC is a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, OMERS is a Canadian pension and Wren House is a British private equity firm. No financial terms were dislcosed.

Be smart: Don't be surprised to see CFIUS take a hard look at the national security implications of this deal, particularly given all of last year's marine port bottlenecks.