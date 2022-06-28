No more house parties: Airbnb permanently bans disruptive events

Airbnb is making its temporary ban on parties permanent, the company announced on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The temporary ban was first announced in August of 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Airbnb said there's since been a 44% year-over-year decrease in the rate of party reports, and that the ban has been well received by its hosts and community leaders.

The temporary ban came after high-profile incidents — including a shooting that killed five at an Airbnb party in 2019 — had put the company on edge about people using rentals for unauthorized parties.

"Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure. It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors," the company said in a news release.

Background: "The policy will continue to include serious consequences for guests who attempt to violate these rules, varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform," the release reads.

In 2021, over 6,600 guests were suspended for trying to violate the party ban, per Airbnb.

Details: A 16-person cap that was part of the initial policy will be removed for larger houses that can "comfortably and safely" house more than 16 people.