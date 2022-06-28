43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
No more house parties: Airbnb permanently bans disruptive events
Airbnb is making its temporary ban on parties permanent, the company announced on Tuesday.
Driving the news: The temporary ban was first announced in August of 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Airbnb said there's since been a 44% year-over-year decrease in the rate of party reports, and that the ban has been well received by its hosts and community leaders.
- The temporary ban came after high-profile incidents — including a shooting that killed five at an Airbnb party in 2019 — had put the company on edge about people using rentals for unauthorized parties.
- "Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure. It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors," the company said in a news release.
Background: "The policy will continue to include serious consequences for guests who attempt to violate these rules, varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform," the release reads.
- In 2021, over 6,600 guests were suspended for trying to violate the party ban, per Airbnb.
Details: A 16-person cap that was part of the initial policy will be removed for larger houses that can "comfortably and safely" house more than 16 people.
- The company has implemented several measures to enforce the rules — earlier this month Airbnb said it was partnering with another short-term rental service, Vrbo, to share information about party houses.