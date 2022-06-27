Almost everyone works from home — if they can

American workers really, really want pandemic-era work flexibility to stick around, a new McKinsey survey reveals.

Why it matters: Offering remote or hybrid work is turning into table stakes for attracting high-skilled talent.

Some of the survey's most interesting findings include ...

58% of U.S. workers — 92 million people — say they can work remotely at least part time. 35%, meanwhile, can work remotely all the time.

87% of workers who can work remotely do so, at least one day a week.

Yes, but: Not everyone's getting — or taking advantage of — the opportunity to work from wherever.

Men (61%) are more likely to be offered remote work compared to women (52%). However, women given the chance to work remotely do so slightly more often (3.1 days per week, on average) than men (2.9 days).

Older workers who can work remotely tend to do so more often than their younger colleagues — those 55-64 work an average of 3.1 days a week remotely, compared to 2.5 for those 18-24.

A whopping 75% of people making $150,000 or more can work remotely, compared to just 47% of those making between $25,000-$49,999.

Where it stands: Many companies that have tried to force workers back to the office have had ... difficulties. Others, meanwhile, see flexible work as a competitive advantage.