Ride-sharing and e-scooters are growing twice as fast as mass transit

A new study finds that alternative mobility services, from ride-sharing to e-scooters, will grow twice as fast as traditional public transit annually through 2030.

Why it matters: If powered by electricity from renewable sources, many of these new modes of transportation could improve air quality, reduce noise levels, and shrink cities' carbon footprints.

That's according to the study conducted by Oliver Wyman Forum and the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS) at the University of California-Berkeley.

Yes, but: More ride‑hailing and car-sharing could make congestion worse if commuters choose these services over mass transit.

The big picture: The researchers note that subways, buses, and commuter light rail are by far the most efficient and environmentally friendly ways to move people around cities.

During the pandemic, however, many people avoided mass transit in favor of shared bicycles, scooters, and car services.

That lost revenue weakened many cities' public transportation systems.

By the numbers: The researchers analyzed 13 mobility-related services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

They forecast a $660 billion global market for new mobility services by 2030, up from $260 billion in 2020.

Such services are expected to grow nearly 10% annually on average, compared with 5% for the overall transportation sector.

Some of the strongest growth (averaging 23% a year) will come from "semi‑mature and emerging services" — electric vehicle charging, bike and scooter sharing, carpooling services, and smart parking payment technology.

Three factors are driving the growth in new mobility services, the study found:

Technology: Integrated mobile apps ease navigation and longer-range batteries make scooters and e-bikes more viable.

Integrated mobile apps ease navigation and longer-range batteries make scooters and e-bikes more viable. Regulation: Cities are using a combination of taxes, subsidies, and infrastructure spending to influence the public's transportation choices.

Cities are using a combination of taxes, subsidies, and infrastructure spending to influence the public's transportation choices. Consumer demand: People want cheap, on-demand individual mobility, which explains the growth in shared bikes and cars over traditional mass transit.

The bottom line: The way people move about changed dramatically during the pandemic, and continues to evolve.