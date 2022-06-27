Alex Wagner to succeed Rachel Maddow on MSNBC

Veteran journalist Alex Wagner will succeed Rachel Maddow as a weekday host on MSNBC.

Why it matters: By taking over Maddow's spot, Wagner will replace one of the biggest names in prime-time cable news.

Details: Wagner tweeted that she will host the 9 p.m. show four days per week from Tuesday to Friday beginning on Aug. 16,

The name of the show hasn't been announced.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Yes, but: Maddow will still host "The Rachel Maddow" show at the 9 p.m. hour on Mondays, CNN reports.

Catch up quick: Wagner has worked for MSNBC as a daytime host in the past, per the New York Times.

Wagner has been one of the rotating hosts for Maddow's show over the last few months, CNN reports.

She has also filled in for host Chris Hayes on occasion.

Worth noting: MSNBC said Wagner is the only Asian American to host a prime-time cable news program, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: “This is not a show where our hair is on fire and we’re yelling past each other, and we’re creating these manufactured moments of tension,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones told the New York Times. “I really want the takeaway from this show to be a better understanding of what’s happening in the world.”

The big picture: Maddow took a step back from her hosting duties after she reached a deal with NBCUniversal to become a "studio boss" of a production company, Axios' Sara Fischer and Mike Allen report.

Maddow was expected to fully leave her position but later decided to host her show on Mondays, Axios reports.

