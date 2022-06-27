New York City and D.C. have begun offering limited monkeypox vaccines as the nation grapples with how to respond to the disease.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has documented 201 confirmed cases in the U.S. Both cities quickly maxed out on appointments.

Details: Eligibility is so far limited to communities disproportionately impacted by the outbreak — primarily those in the LGBTQ community who are sexually active and have sex with men, as well as sex workers.

Worth noting: Officials have wrestled with how to frame public messaging amid concern that it could contribute to further stigma and falsely imply that monkeypox is limited to being spread among gay men, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The U.S. started shipping vaccines to multiple states earlier this month and recently purchased an additional 300,000 monkeypox vaccines produced by Bavarian Nordic, adding to its current stock of around 72,000 doses.

Yes, but: Local officials have called on the CDC to send more vaccines with appointments now backed up.

