Mark Appel, drafted No. 1 by the Astros in 2013, earned his first MLB call-up on Saturday with the Phillies.

Why it matters: Appel, 30, was one of only three No. 1 picks in MLB history to sign with their team but never make the big leagues. He's now off that list after making it to "the show."

"Completely overwhelmed," said Appel. "I have so many thoughts I want to share but can't find the words, so I'll just say this: I'm thankful."

Context: Nine years is a long time. Fellow 2013 draftees like Kris Bryant (No. 2), Tim Anderson (No. 17), Aaron Judge (No. 32) and Cody Bellinger (No. 124) have already become superstars.

The backdrop: The Stanford graduate and 2012 National Pitcher of the Year was drafted first overall in 2013 by his hometown Astros, who signed him for $6.35 million.

He was MLB's No. 6 pitching prospect in 2014 before Houston traded the oft-injured and ineffective Appel to the Phillies in 2015.

In 2018, battling inconsistency, injuries and depression, he left baseball. Three years later, he returned to the Phillies organization, where he's excelled as a reliever this season in Triple-A.

On Saturday, with reliever Connor Brogdon on the COVID IL, he finally got the call he's been waiting nearly a decade to receive.

The big picture: Appel was an established college star before injuries derailed his pro career, but a pair of high school draftees who endured similarly long delays offer optimism for his future.

Matt Bush, the No. 1 pick in 2004, debuted in 2016 after battling alcoholism. At 36, he's still part of the Rangers' bullpen.

Josh Hamilton, the No. 1 pick in 1999, debuted in 2007 after he battled alcoholism and drug addiction. He won the 2010 AL MVP and was a five-time All-Star.

The bottom line: No matter your talent it's impossible to prove yourself if you never get the opportunity. Mark Appel is finally getting his.