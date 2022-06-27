Judge strikes down NYC law granting voting rights to noncitizens

A New York judge on Monday ruled that a New York City law granting noncitizens the right to vote violates the state's constitution.

The big picture: The New York City Council in December voted to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections starting in 2023.

After New York City Mayor Eric Adams allowed the law to take effect in January, more than 800,000 permanent legal residents and green card holders became eligible to vote in local elections.

Driving the news: State Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio struck down the law, saying New York City exceeded the authority granted to it by the New York State Constitution.