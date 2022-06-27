FTX CEO says "no active conversations" with Robinhood

Robinhood Markets' stock jumped 14% Monday on a Bloomberg report that crypto exchange FTX is considering an acquisition offer for the stock and crypto-trading app.

What to know: FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells Axios that "there are no active conversations with Robinhood," although that statement obviously doesn't preclude FTX from beginning talks at any moment.

Bankman-Fried, who last month disclosed a 7.6% personal ownership stake in Robinhood, adds: "We are excited about Robinhood's business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them, and I have always been impressed by the business that [CEO Vladimir Tenev] and his team have built."

Catch up fast: Robinhood shares have plunged 87% since Aug. 4, closing trading Monday at $9.12.