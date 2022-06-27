The job market is strong. Layoffs are happening. Businesses are pessimistic. Consumers are still spending.

If you're having a hard time figuring out this economy, you're not alone — it's sending all sorts of mixed signals.

Why it matters: The inflation crisis — namely record gas prices — has plunged consumer sentiment to an all-time low.

Meanwhile, the Fed's bid to wrest control of price spikes by imposing interest-rate hikes is having far-reaching effects.

The big picture: Depending on where you focus your attention, the economy can look nowhere near as bad as some people say — or that we're heading for a total face-plant:

The unemployment rate is only about a point away from an all-time low, but companies like Redfin, Netflix and Coinbase are cutting workers.

Business optimism hit the lowest point in the 12 years of JPMorgan Chase’s Business Leaders Outlook Pulse survey, released today. But durable goods orders rose 0.7% in May, according to figures released today, signaling that companies were still spending.

Mortgage rates are pricing many buyers out of the housing market — but median home price growth held steady for a third straight week last week.

Reality check: The pandemic triggered a period of profound economic disruption, leaving some of the economic tea leaves harder to read than in past cycles.

Much of what seems today like conflicting or inconsistent data could simply be the result of an economy on the brink of change.

What they're saying: "As people learned to live with COVID-19 and prove resilient so far to higher prices at the checkout stand, economic momentum will likely protect the U.S economy this year," S&P Global Ratings U.S. chief economist Beth Ann Bovino said Monday in a statement. "What's around the bend in 2023 is the bigger worry."

The bottom line: Uncertainty is toxic for investor and consumer sentiment.