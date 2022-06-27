The warring left and right flanks in Congress are finding surprising agreement on a triple crown of huge issues — foreign influence in U.S. politics, stock trading by members of Congress and the power of Big Tech.

Why it matters: Those issues all reflect the two parties' increasing efforts to appeal to the working class — and hold official Washington to account.

Between the lines: The legislative clock is running out ahead of the midterms, but these are three clear areas in which lawmakers may find compromise even in a fractured government.

State of play

1. Foreign influence: A disparate group of House members from the Trump-loving Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) to the liberal consumer protection attorney Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) has introduced a bill to curb foreign influence in U.S. democracy.

It would impose a lifetime ban on members of Congress, senior military leaders and senior executive branch officials from lobbying for a foreign government or political party.

2. Stock trading: Earlier this year, the effort to ban members of Congress from trading stock gained serious momentum when both MAGA Republicans and progressives embraced the long-sought-after measure.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced his stock ban bill and some of the most conservative Republicans Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) have teamed up with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the issue.

3. Big Tech: The left and the right agree on the need for greater regulatory control and want to hold social media companies more accountable for how they police content — though for different reasons.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) want to get their bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, on the Senate floor this summer before time and momentum run out.

The big picture: Warren told Axios that issues like the stock ban are "about restoring confidence in our government, and that should be a nonpartisan effort."

Hawley said that on these diverse issues, the mission is "accomplishing things — sometimes that makes for unusual combinations."

What we're watching: Other issues that have pulled together voices across the spectrum include animal rights, cannabis and the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), a leader on cannabis and animal rights, told Axios that when there are big differences, lawmakers need to attack "small parts."

"If we can't do comprehensive reform, what small actions can we take?" she said.

The intrigue: Even when there's agreement on policy, the players may jostle to introduce independent, often nearly identical bills.

A day after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced legislation to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, Rep. Tim Ryan introduced a bill of his own.

Reality check: Mace said none of this changes the party divides on taxes, spending, inflation or immigration: 'Those are murkier waters."