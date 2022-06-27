Hill's new frenemies
The warring left and right flanks in Congress are finding surprising agreement on a triple crown of huge issues — foreign influence in U.S. politics, stock trading by members of Congress and the power of Big Tech.
Why it matters: Those issues all reflect the two parties' increasing efforts to appeal to the working class — and hold official Washington to account.
Between the lines: The legislative clock is running out ahead of the midterms, but these are three clear areas in which lawmakers may find compromise even in a fractured government.
State of play
1. Foreign influence: A disparate group of House members from the Trump-loving Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) to the liberal consumer protection attorney Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) has introduced a bill to curb foreign influence in U.S. democracy.
- It would impose a lifetime ban on members of Congress, senior military leaders and senior executive branch officials from lobbying for a foreign government or political party.
2. Stock trading: Earlier this year, the effort to ban members of Congress from trading stock gained serious momentum when both MAGA Republicans and progressives embraced the long-sought-after measure.
- Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced his stock ban bill and some of the most conservative Republicans Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) have teamed up with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the issue.
3. Big Tech: The left and the right agree on the need for greater regulatory control and want to hold social media companies more accountable for how they police content — though for different reasons.
- Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) want to get their bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, on the Senate floor this summer before time and momentum run out.
The big picture: Warren told Axios that issues like the stock ban are "about restoring confidence in our government, and that should be a nonpartisan effort."
- Hawley said that on these diverse issues, the mission is "accomplishing things — sometimes that makes for unusual combinations."
What we're watching: Other issues that have pulled together voices across the spectrum include animal rights, cannabis and the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), a leader on cannabis and animal rights, told Axios that when there are big differences, lawmakers need to attack "small parts."
- "If we can't do comprehensive reform, what small actions can we take?" she said.
The intrigue: Even when there's agreement on policy, the players may jostle to introduce independent, often nearly identical bills.
- A day after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced legislation to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, Rep. Tim Ryan introduced a bill of his own.
Reality check: Mace said none of this changes the party divides on taxes, spending, inflation or immigration: 'Those are murkier waters."