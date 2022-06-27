California voters to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

California state lawmakers voted Monday to advance an amendment that would guarantee the right to get an abortion under the state's constitution, just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Why it matters: The amendment will now become a ballot measure for state voters to decide whether it should be added to the California Constitution.

California follows Vermont in advancing a constitutional amendment in support of abortion rights. Voters in both states will get to vote on the measures in November.

The big picture: The right to get an abortion is already protected in California under state law.

The state has also enacted a bill to protect abortion providers and patients from bans, lawsuits and penalties in other states.

Details: The proposed amendment would add a section to California's constitution saying that "[t]he state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

