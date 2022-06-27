Skip to main content
Amtrak train derails in Missouri

Ivana Saric
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago Union Station on March 2. Photo: Luke Sharrett/AFP via Getty Images

An Amtrak train en route from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Mendon, Missouri on Monday afternoon, Amtrak confirmed..

Driving the news: Roughly 243 passengers were aboard the train when it derailed and there are early reports of injuries, though the railway company did not specify how many people were wounded.

  • The incident occurred after the train struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, causing several cars to derail, Amtrak said.

The big picture: The derailment in Missouri occurred just one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in Brentwood, California, killing three people and injuring two others, ABC 10 reported.

Editor's note: This is a developing story; please check back for updates

