32 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Amtrak train derails in Missouri
An Amtrak train en route from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Mendon, Missouri on Monday afternoon, Amtrak confirmed..
Driving the news: Roughly 243 passengers were aboard the train when it derailed and there are early reports of injuries, though the railway company did not specify how many people were wounded.
- The incident occurred after the train struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, causing several cars to derail, Amtrak said.
The big picture: The derailment in Missouri occurred just one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in Brentwood, California, killing three people and injuring two others, ABC 10 reported.
Editor's note: This is a developing story; please check back for updates