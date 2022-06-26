Stacey Abrams: Companies should consider "danger Brian Kemp poses" to Georgia women

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday said companies should consider the "danger that [Governor] Brian Kemp poses to the life and welfare of women" in Georgia when doing business there.

The big picture: Georgia's law banning abortions as early as six weeks — when many people might not know they're pregnant — is likely to go into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

A lawsuit challenging the abortion law has been on hold in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals while the court awaited the Supreme Court's decision.

Abrams noted that Kemp and his attorney general asked the 11th Circuit to lift the stay on the ban after the Supreme Court ruling.

Driving the news: "He has already broken our health care system by refusing to expand Medicaid, and Georgia already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation," Abrams said about Kemp on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

She added: "I would tell every single business and every single women that they should do what is best for the women who work for them. They need to make certain that they are accommodating the very real health care challenges that will face women in the state of Georgia."

Abrams said she hopes to reverse the law by passing new legislation in 2023.

Yes, but: Abrams did not go so far as saying companies should pull their businesses from Georgia because of the abortion ban.