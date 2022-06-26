Iran launches rocket as nuclear talks set to resume, state media reports

According to Iranian state television reports, Iran launched a solid-fueled rocket equipped with a satellite carrier on Sunday despite nuclear talks being set to resume between Iran and the U.S., per AP.

Why it matters: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced Saturday the U.S. and Iran would resume indirect negotiations around reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in the coming days, ending a deep, monthslong stalemate in discussions.

The big picture: It is unclear when the rocket was launched, though state media reported that it was successful, per AP.