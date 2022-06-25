Yankee imperialism comes to European soccer

None of America's football or baseball teams is foreign-owned — but the English Premier League is dominated by foreign owners, especially American ones.

Between the lines: Chelsea Football Club and the Denver Broncos sold to American consortiums.

The difference: In the case of the NFL team, it was unthinkable that a foreign bidder could even be in the running.

Go deeper: Why American investors now own a majority of the 20 best teams in the Premier League.