33 mins ago - Economy & Business
Yankee imperialism comes to European soccer
None of America's football or baseball teams is foreign-owned — but the English Premier League is dominated by foreign owners, especially American ones.
Between the lines: Chelsea Football Club and the Denver Broncos sold to American consortiums.
- The difference: In the case of the NFL team, it was unthinkable that a foreign bidder could even be in the running.
Go deeper: Why American investors now own a majority of the 20 best teams in the Premier League.