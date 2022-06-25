Pfizer says Omicron-specific COVID vaccine generates a stronger response

Pfizer-BioNTech said Saturday that a trial of its two Omicron-modified COVID-19 vaccine candidates elicited a "substantially higher immune response" against Omicron BA.1 compared to the companies’ current COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The news comes in advance of a meeting of a key FDA advisory committee Tuesday to examine how the composition of COVID-19 vaccines should be modified as the virus continues evolving and vaccine protection wanes.

What they're saying: “As we’ve said since the early days of the pandemic, we will follow the science and adapt our own approaches as needed to help address COVID-19 as the virus evolves,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

"We believe we have two very strong Omicron-adapted candidates that elicit a substantially higher immune response against Omicron than we’ve seen to date."

The details: The companies tested a vaccine candidate that targets the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1 variant, as well as a "bivalent" vaccine candidate that combined its Omicron-adapted vaccine with its vaccine for the original COVID strain.

The Omicron-adapted candidate given as a fourth booster dose increased neutralizing antibodies between 13.5 times and 19.6 times, depending on the dose administered.

The "bivalent" vaccine candidate increased neutralizing antibodies between 9.1 times and 10.9 times against Omicron, depending on the dose administered.

Yes, but: Omicron has continued to evolve with new subvariants.