Abortion groups that give financial and logistical support to people seeking abortions have received millions of dollars in new donations after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, according to the New York Times.

By the numbers: The managing director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, which has 97 member organizations, told the Times it has received more than $3 million from about 33,000 new donations since the court's ruling.

The fund had received around $1.5 million in donations in the week following the leaked opinion published by Politico in early May, which showed that the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

What they're saying: Debasri Ghosh, managing director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, told the Times that the network did not seek out these donations, but called them "an incredible outpouring of support."

Ghosh said the network had received so many donations that the organization's website briefly crashed on Friday morning.

Go deeper:

Where abortion will be illegal with Roe v. Wade overturned

Abortion pill online orders expected to grow post Roe