Sports leagues signal support for abortion rights in light of Roe decision

Several national sports leagues signaled their support for abortion rights after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The big picture: The Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right in a 6-3 decision, effectively ending federal protections on abortions.

NBA/WNBA

"The NBA and WNBA believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement on Twitter.

"We will continue to advocate for gender and health equity, including ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location," they added.

National Women's Soccer League