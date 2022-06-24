38 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Sports leagues signal support for abortion rights in light of Roe decision
Several national sports leagues signaled their support for abortion rights after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The big picture: The Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right in a 6-3 decision, effectively ending federal protections on abortions.
NBA/WNBA
- "The NBA and WNBA believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement on Twitter.
- "We will continue to advocate for gender and health equity, including ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location," they added.
National Women's Soccer League
- "The NWSL Players Association strongly condemns today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — a decision that effectively takes away a person's rights to make decisions about their own body, a basic human right at the core of every aspect of life," the NWSLPA said on Twitter.
- This "pro-life" decision will result in the deaths of an untold number of women, particularly in marginalized communities," the organization added. "The NWSLPA will support the work that is again necessary to liberate all of us from today's devastating ruling."