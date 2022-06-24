Republicans celebrate Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

House and Senate Republican leadership on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it a "historic victory for the Constitution."

Driving the news: The court ruled that the "Constitution does not confer a right to abortion" and overturned landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

This effectively ends all federal protections on abortion, meaning states can legally regulate or ban abortion at any point in a pregnancy.

Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement that the Supreme Court ruling is "courageous and correct" and a "historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society."

He added: “For 50 years, states have been unable to enact even modest protections for unborn children. ... Not anymore. Now the American people get their voice back."

McConnell compared the decision to the high court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which found segregation unconstitutional and overturned Plessy v. Ferguson, saying “The Court has corrected a terrible legal and moral error."

House GOP Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R- La.), Republican Conference Chairman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said in a joint statement: "We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection."

“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states," the House GOP leadership said. "In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures."

Marjorie Taylor Greene

"I think it's a miracle," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) said in a video standing in front of the Supreme Court. "I'm so thrilled. I've cried about this. We've prayed about this. Everybody here is celebrating."

"The Supreme Court had the courage," she added. "They had the bravery, overturning Roe v. Wade, giving it back to the states and hopefully this can be the beginning to the end of abortion."

Mitt Romney