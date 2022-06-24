Patagonia will bail out employees arrested in abortion protests

Clothing company Patagonia said Friday it will pay bail for employees who peacefully protest for "reproductive justice."

Driving the news: The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier Friday, giving states the power to regulate and ban abortion. The decision prompted widespread protests outside the Supreme Court building, and more rallies are planned for across the U.S. this weekend.

Details: Patagonia said in a statement its part-time and full-time U.S. employees "who peacefully protest for reproductive justice" receive both training and bail if needed.

Employees on the company's health plan are covered for abortion care, which includes paying for travel, lodging and food where restrictions currently exist, the company said.

Patagonia spokesperson J.J. Huggins told Axios the company has "had the bail policy in place for many years."

"The company will post bail for an employee who has previously taken a non-violent civil disobedience class and is subsequently arrested while peacefully protesting," he said.

What they're saying: "Caring for employees extends beyond basic health insurance, so we take a more holistic approach to coverage and support overall wellness to which every human has a right," the company said.

"That means offering employees the dignity of access to reproductive health care."

The big picture: Companies across the U.S. announced plans to help employees gain access to reproductive care after Friday's Supreme Court ruling.

Disney, Meta, Reddit and gaming chat platform Discord announced they will help their employees find reproductive health care coverage.

Multiple corporations said in May when the U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling leaked that they would help employees cover abortion travel as well.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with J.J. Huggins' comments.