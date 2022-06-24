Juul is seeking a temporary ban on the Food and Drug Administration's order to remove its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market, writing in a court filing Friday that it was "extraordinary and unlawful."

Driving the news: Juul asked a federal appeals court for a temporary administrative stay until the court grants an emergency review of the order, according to the court filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

"FDA cannot credibly argue that there is a critical and urgent public interest in removing [Juul's] products from the market right now, rather than after this Court reviews FDA’s action," per the court filing.

"FDA's extraordinary and unlawful action ... warrants the emergency interim relief requested," Juul wrote.

State of play: The FDA's decision comes amid a broader push to limit nicotine in cigarettes and signals the Biden administration is escalating its attempt to curb tobacco usage in the U.S., Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

Juul said hours after the FDA issued a marketing denial order that it would seek a stay and was exploring a possible appeal.

Go deeper... Americans can't stop searching "How to stop vaping"