22 mins ago - Health
Juul asks court for temporary ban on FDA's e-cigarette order
Juul is seeking a temporary ban on the Food and Drug Administration's order to remove its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market, writing in a court filing Friday that it was "extraordinary and unlawful."
Driving the news: Juul asked a federal appeals court for a temporary administrative stay until the court grants an emergency review of the order, according to the court filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
- "FDA cannot credibly argue that there is a critical and urgent public interest in removing [Juul's] products from the market right now, rather than after this Court reviews FDA’s action," per the court filing.
- "FDA's extraordinary and unlawful action ... warrants the emergency interim relief requested," Juul wrote.
State of play: The FDA's decision comes amid a broader push to limit nicotine in cigarettes and signals the Biden administration is escalating its attempt to curb tobacco usage in the U.S., Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.
- Juul said hours after the FDA issued a marketing denial order that it would seek a stay and was exploring a possible appeal.
