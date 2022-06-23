Female scientists are less likely to be cited for their work in journal articles than their male peers, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

Why it matters: There is already a "well-documented gap" in published research between male and female researchers which only worsened during the pandemic.

But this study from Ohio State University researchers shows part of this gap isn't just due to productivity differences, but instead due to women's contributions not being acknowledged.

Details: The researchers used the UMETRICS dataset available through the Institute for Research on Innovation and Science, which contained detailed information on sponsored research projects for 52 colleges and universities from 2013 to 2016.