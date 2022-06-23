Poll: Trust in Biden slips in allied countries

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Confidence in President Biden appears to be waning among some of America's closest allies.

By the numbers: A new Pew poll of 17 countries, most of them U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, finds that confidence in Biden to "do the right thing regarding world affairs" fell everywhere but South Korea between 2021 and 2022.

The survey authors cite the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan, which just 33% of those polled think was handled well, as one likely factor.

Still, trust in Biden (median of 60%) across the 17 countries is on par with French President Emmanuel Macron (62%) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (59%), and far ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping (18%) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (a record-low 9%).

Biden also far exceeds Donald Trump. He didn't top 25% in any of the 12 countries polled in 2020.

Poll methodology.