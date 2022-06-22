Yesli Vega wins GOP primary to face Abigail Spanberger in Virginia

Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor endorsed by some of the GOP’s most outspoken culture warriors, has won the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Why it matters: The district is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country, with Republicans viewing it as a key opportunity to pick up the seats they need to regain a majority in the U.S. House.

Vega easily prevailed in Tuesday’s primary over candidates with more money and more name recognition, including a sitting state senator.

Driving the news: While former president Donald Trump stayed out of the race, Vega was boosted by endorsements from some of his strongest backers, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Virginia congressman Bob Good.

Vega also touted the endorsement of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative activist who had urged Trump’s chief of staff to help overturn the 2020 election.

“I strongly encourage Trump supporters and movement conservatives across the Seventh and across the country to rally behind [Vega’s] campaign,” Thomas said.

Catch up quick: The primary featured six candidates and had been considered a toss-up by most observers.

Vega’s closest competitors were Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret, and Bryce Reeves, a state senator endorsed by Florida Senator Marco Rubio and former Gov. George Allen.

What they’re saying: Political commentators called Vega’s win the best possible outcome for Spanberger, who has to work to introduce herself in a district that has been completely redrawn since she was first elected in 2018.

“Suburban Republicans tend to shy away from cultural warriors… and that creates a potential problem for the Republican nominee going forward,” Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at University of Mary Washington, tells Axios.

Yes, but: Vega said her personal story connected with voters.

She’s the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants who fled the country during a civil war and is the first Latina elected to the Prince William Board of Supervisors.

She pursued a career in law enforcement and currently serves as a deputy sheriff in Prince William.

What’s next: An expensive, messy political brawl.