Jen Kiggans, a state senator and former Navy helicopter pilot, has won the Republican nomination in the race to represent Virginia’s 2nd congressional district.

Why it matters: Kiggans will face Rep. Elain Luria (D-Va.), herself a Navy veteran, in a race that is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country for Republicans.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) won the Virginia Beach-anchored district by more than 11 points last year, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Catch up quick: Kiggans, who claimed dozens of endorsements from local GOP establishment figures, was the strong favorite in a field of four.

The intrigue: Donald Trump did not issue any endorsements in Virginia this year, but the former president’s grasp over the GOP still loomed over the race.

Kiggans followed Youngkin’s playbook, embracing his policies without mentioning his name.

She declined to say whether she believes President Joe Biden is the “lawfully elected president,” per the New York Times.

Only one of her competitors openly courted Trump; Jarome Bell, who campaigned as “the MAGA candidate” and once called for the execution of people involved with voter fraud.

What they’re saying: Republicans see the races against Luria and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) as key opportunities to pick up the seats they need to regain a majority in the U.S. House.