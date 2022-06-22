Voters paying less attention to daytime Jan. 6 hearings, poll finds

The daytime Jan. 6 committee hearings are getting less attention from voters than the prime-time hearing earlier this month, a Morning Consult/Politico survey shows.

Why it matters: The prime-time hearing sought to capture America's fleeting attention — and it largely did. But the daytime hearings have struggled to garner it at the same level.

Driving the news: 23% of voters said they saw, read or heard "a lot" about the Jan. 6 committee's daytime hearings on June 13 and June 16, while 30% said the same of the prime-time hearing on June 9, the poll found.

The decreasing attention toward the daytime Jan. 6 hearings was observed across political lines.

Fewer voters also said that they heard "a lot" about specific details of the hearings, including the detail that John Eastman, ex-lawyer for former President Trump, sought a presidential pardon after Jan. 6.

14% of voters said they heard "a lot" about the Eastman revelation, compared to 46% of voters who say they have heard "a lot" about inflation in the U.S. reaching a nearly 41-year high in May 2022.

There was also a partisan divide among viewers, with 57% of Democratic voters tuning in, compared to 32% of independents and 25% of Republicans, the poll found.

Between the lines: The prime-time Jan. 6 hearing on June 9 captured America's attention more than most Trump-era political hearings and nearly doubled the TV audience of the first three games of the ongoing NBA Finals, per Axios' Sara Fischer and Neal Rothschild.

Methodology: The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted June 17-20 among a representative sample of 2,004 registered U.S. voters. The poll has an unweighted margin of error of ±2 percentage points.