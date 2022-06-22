Blackstone backs Veza to reduce cyberattacks

Veza, an enterprise cybersecurity startup focused on cloud permissions and access management, tells Axios it raised $5 million in new Series C funding from Blackstone at around a $500 million valuation.

Why it matters: Many of the most devastating hacks, like the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, are born of one employee having amassed access to more data and systems than they require.

Veza's SaaS provides companies with a dashboard that maps out all of those permissions, to help them better protect against single points of failure and to write new access rules.

Backstory: Blackstone originally worked with Veza as a customer, seeking better visibility into its Snowflake data lake. It then asked to invest, via a balance sheet investment group called Blackstone Innovation Investments (which also is how Blackstone first backed Cylance, before later leading a growth equity round).

Veza didn't feel able to accept the full investment request from Blackstone, but did re-open its Series C round — which previously closed in April on around $48 million led by Accel.

Overall, Veza has quietly raised $115 million.

What they're saying: Adam Fletcher, Blackstone's chief security officer, tells Axios: "Identity and access management is something organizations are always trying to enhance and improve because, when you think about how breaches often occur, it's usually because they gain access to a regular user's credentials."