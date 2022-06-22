Former NCAA wrestling champion chases pull-up record

Attempting the world record for pull-ups in 24 hours (currently 7,715) is among the most daunting challenges on Earth. It's also among the most popular.

Driving the news: Former NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles — born with one leg — was the latest to attempt the feat, falling short in a heroic effort last month.

With Guinness officials on hand, Robles began with a strategy of completing ~12 pull-ups in the first 15 seconds of every minute, followed by 45 seconds of rest. He also planned for multiple 30–45 minute breaks throughout the day.

Robles was on pace to break the record (2,721 in less than nine hours) when he felt a pop in his bicep — a torn tendon. He tried to continue, but simply couldn't.

What he's saying: "Not failure, but low aim, is the crime," Robles, 33, told the crowd of 50, channeling Bruce Lee. "In great attempts, it is glorious even to fail."

The backdrop: Former Navy SEAL David Goggins put the pull-ups record on the map when he broke it in 2013 (4,030). It's been broken 12 times since then, with Goggins' bestselling 2018 memoir serving as a catalyst.

Robles read the book, as did former Army Ranger and current record-holder Brandon Tucker, who broke it in 2019 with a different strategy (three pull-ups every 30 seconds, no breaks).

Fun fact: Guinness requires teams of two counters to switch out every four hours because even counting these pull-ups accurately is exhausting.

What's next: Robles, who has a baby on the way, plans to give it one more try when his arm heals.