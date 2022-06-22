Data: Adjaye-Gbewonyo, et al., 2022, "Sleep Difficulties in Adults: United States, 2020"; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 15% of Americans are struggling to get a good night's rest, according to new data from the CDC.

Driving the news: The researchers looked at the share of U.S. adults who had difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep in the past 30 days.