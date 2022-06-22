33 mins ago - Health
America has a sleep problem
Nearly 15% of Americans are struggling to get a good night's rest, according to new data from the CDC.
Driving the news: The researchers looked at the share of U.S. adults who had difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep in the past 30 days.
- Women were more likely to struggle with sleep compared to men. Whites, Hispanics and Blacks were also more likely to struggle compared to Asian individuals.
- Health officials recommend adults get seven hours or more of sleep a night.