Skip to main content
33 mins ago - Health

America has a sleep problem

Tina Reed
Data: Adjaye-Gbewonyo, et al., 2022, "Sleep Difficulties in Adults: United States, 2020"; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 15% of Americans are struggling to get a good night's rest, according to new data from the CDC.

Driving the news: The researchers looked at the share of U.S. adults who had difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep in the past 30 days.

  • Women were more likely to struggle with sleep compared to men. Whites, Hispanics and Blacks were also more likely to struggle compared to Asian individuals.
  • Health officials recommend adults get seven hours or more of sleep a night.
Go deeper