How much Medicare could've saved with Mark Cuban's generic drug company

Medicare could have saved up to $3.6 billion in a single year if it were purchasing generic drugs as billionaire businessman Mark Cuban's online pharmacy does, says a research report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Why it matters: Medicare is overpaying for some generics, the authors said.

Details: The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) launched in January, selling more than 100 generic prescriptions at the cost of ingredients and manufacturing plus a 15% margin, $3 pharmacy dispensing fee and a $5 shipping fee.

So the researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School compared the price of 89 generic drugs sold by the company to the price Medicare paid in 2020.

Medicare could have saved up to $3.6 billion, or 37% of total spending, on 77 generic drugs if it purchased generic drugs in the maximum quantity supplied by MCCPDC.

The lower drug prices from a direct-to-consumer model highlight inefficiencies in the current drug supply chain and reimbursement system, which includes wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and insurers.