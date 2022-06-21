Judge rejects Fox News parent's request to dismiss Dominion defamation suit

A judge ruled Tuesday that Dominion Voting Systems can move ahead with a lawsuit against Fox News' parent company over its broadcasts of conspiracy theories alleging the 2020 election was rigged, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Fox Corp. had asked the judge to dismiss the suit, but Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Dominion's allegations "support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion."

Davis also pointed to a statement in Dominion's suit that detailed Rupert Murdoch's call with Trump days after the election. Murdoch "informed him that he had lost," the judge said.

The big picture: Davis also rejected Fox News' request to dismiss a separate lawsuit filed by Dominion.