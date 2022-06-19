Republican senators face pushback from both sides on gun control

As pressure for new gun laws continues to build after a number of deadly mass shootings, Republican senators are facing pushback from both supporters and opponents of gun control legislation.

The big picture: The Senate is considering the most significant gun safety measure it has seen in decades, after a bipartisan group reached a framework that includes enhanced background checks for those under 21, funding for mental health and school safety and state grants for "red flag" laws.

Driving the news: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) took questions on "Fox News Sunday" over his refusal to endorse or oppose the bipartisan bill. Lee is generally a staunch opponent of gun control laws.

Host Shannon Bream cited a recent Fox News poll which found "a lot of momentum at least among the public sphere" to pass gun legislation, asking Lee, "Are you out of step with your constituents?"

A large majority of Americans support background checks for guns (88%) and ammunitions (80%), raising the legal age to buy assault weapons (82%) and red flag laws (81%), according to the poll.

Lee responded that constituents are "not asked questions about specific language within legislative text.

He added: "It's the job of the lawmaker to look out for the interests and the rights of the law-abiding citizens they represent."

The other side: Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who has participated in efforts to strike a bipartisan deal, was booed when he got on stage at the Texas GOP convention this weekend.