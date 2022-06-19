A heat wave continued to sear Europe on Sunday, as several places saw record-breaking temperatures.

The big picture: The heat wave, which brought temperatures over 110°F (43.3°C) in parts of France and Spain on Saturday, is the earliest on record in a number of European countries.

Driving the news: Parts of France, Austria and Germany posted more record-breaking temperatures on Sunday.

Two areas in France — Chambery-Aix les Bains and Langres — broke temperature records for June on Sunday, according to the French meteorological service on Twitter. Chambery-Aix les Bains reached a new high of 98°F (36.7°C), while Langres reached 95.5°F (35.3°C).

The Austrian state of Vorarlberg reached 97.7°F (36.5°C), breaking the previous record from 1950, according to the Austrian meteorological service on Twitter.

A station in Cottbus, Germany recorded a new all-time high for any month, with temperatures reaching 102.6°F (39.2°C), the German meteorological service reported on Twitter.

More details: Firefighters also continued to battle wildfires in Spain and Germany, according to Al Jazeera.

Wildfires have burned more than 61,000 acres in the northwest province of Zamora in Spain, Al Jazeera reported.

In Germany, officials evacuated three villages near Berlin due to an approaching wildfire, according to Al Jazeera.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: This is now one of the worst June heat waves on record in parts of Western Europe. Human-caused climate change is making such events more common, severe and long-lasting.