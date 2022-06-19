French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition is set to lose its absolute parliamentary majority, with early results in Sunday's elections showing a strong outcome for the far-right and a coalition of left-wing parties.

Driving the news: While the left played a minimal role in the French presidential election earlier this year, in the past few weeks an alliance of five left-wing parties emerged as a major threat to Macron's majority in the National Assembly.

Known by the acronym NUPES, the alliance is led by far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The big picture: Projections from multiple early polls predict that Macron's centrist alliance will win between 200 and 260 seats while NUPES could garner between 149 and 200, Reuters reported.

What's more, far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party could get its biggest win yet with as many as 100 seats, while the center-right Republicans could also win around 100 seats, per Reuters.

The bottom line: While Macron is still projected to win the largest amount of seats, it would still be less than half of the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower and more powerful house of parliament.