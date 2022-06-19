Skip to main content
Macron loses absolute parliamentary majority, early results show

Ivana Saric
Emmanuel Macron speaks to fellow voters as he arrives to vote
Emmanuel Macron speaks to fellow voters as he arrives to vote at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France on June 19. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition is set to lose its absolute parliamentary majority, with early results in Sunday's elections showing a strong outcome for the far-right and a coalition of left-wing parties.

Driving the news: While the left played a minimal role in the French presidential election earlier this year, in the past few weeks an alliance of five left-wing parties emerged as a major threat to Macron's majority in the National Assembly.

  • Known by the acronym NUPES, the alliance is led by far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The big picture: Projections from multiple early polls predict that Macron's centrist alliance will win between 200 and 260 seats while NUPES could garner between 149 and 200, Reuters reported.

  • What's more, far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party could get its biggest win yet with as many as 100 seats, while the center-right Republicans could also win around 100 seats, per Reuters.

The bottom line: While Macron is still projected to win the largest amount of seats, it would still be less than half of the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower and more powerful house of parliament.

  • An absolute majority requires 289 seats, per Reuters. Without it, Macron will struggle to pass legislation to implement his agenda.
